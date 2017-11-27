This Incredible Stat Shows How Dominant Rob Gronkowski Has Been For Patriots

Rob Gronkowski had another highly productive game Sunday for the New England Patriots, catching five passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Miami Dolphins.

After Gronkowski’s first score, the folks over at NFL Research shared a truly remarkable stat about Gronkowski’s otherworldly statistics:

Rob Gronkowski leads all players in receiving TDs since entering the NFL in 2010 (74), despite missing 25 games in that span#MIAvsNE — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 26, 2017

That’s right: Gronkowski, who has dealt with numerous serious injuries during his career and has missed 25 games in seven-plus seasons as a result, has more receiving touchdowns than any NFL player — not any tight end; any player — since the start of the 2010 season.

Gronkowski’s second touchdown in Sunday’s 35-17 victory at Gillette Stadium brought his career total to 75. Dez Bryant is second on that list with 71, followed by Jimmy Graham with 66, Jordy Nelson with 65 and the retired Calvin Johnson with 62.

After missing the beginning of the 2016 season with a hamstring injury and the tail end of it following back surgery, Gronkowski has looked like his old self so far this season. He’s played in 10 of the Patriots’ 11 games, catching 46 passes for 702 yards and seven touchdowns.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images