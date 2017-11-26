This Video Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Cursing Out Bucks Assistant Isn’t Good

Giannis Antetokounmpo may be the NBA’s Next Big Thing, but he isn’t immune to criticism.

Television cameras caught the Milwaukee Bucks star getting into a heated confrontation with assistant coach Sean Sweeney during Saturday night’s game against the Jazz in Utah. The incident happened during a timeout, with Antetokounmpo appearing to yell, “I’ll f— you up!” at Sweeney.

(Warning: Video obviously is NSFW.)

Giannis yelling “I’ll fuck you up” at Coach Sweeney pic.twitter.com/OQjS8K0BIh — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) November 26, 2017

So, what caused the Greek Freak’s outburst? Antetokounmpo committed a bad turnover that led to a Derrick Favors layup just before the timeout and took out his frustrations by knocking over a chair on the Bucks’ bench.

It’s possible Stevens called out Giannis for his lack of effort or his chair flip (or both), and the 6-foot-11, 222-pound physical specimen responded by challenging his coach to a fight.

We shouldn’t read too much into this scuffle, as players and coaches often have emotional exchanges in the heat of game action. But it’s not exactly a good sign for a team that dropped to 9-9 after Saturday’s 121-108 loss, Milwaukee’s third in its last four games.

