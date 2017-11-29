Titans’ Rishard Matthews Will Wear Cleats Supporting Colin Kaepernick Sunday

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews has been an active protestor during the national anthem this season, and this Sunday, he’ll be supporting the cause in a different way.

This weekend, NFL players are allowed to wear custom cleats to support a cause important to them as part of the “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative around the league. Matthews, who went to the University of Nevada with free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, is supporting his collegiate teammate with Kaepernick-themed cleats.

Here’s a look at them:

I dont have a foundation so i have chosen to support my brother @kaepernick7 foundation @yourrightscamp for #MyCauseMyCleats He has paid the ultimate sacrifice in order to bring true everyday issues to light. Please follow the page & go to the website to learn more. We Should ALL Know Our Rights & Be Able to Express Them Freely. Thanks again @solesbysir you continue to impress ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 A post shared by Rishard Matthews (@rishardmatthews) on Nov 29, 2017 at 9:27am PST

Matthews has been routinely protesting the anthem by staying in the locker room during its playing since Week 2. The only exception was Week 10, which coincided with Veterans Day, so Matthews elected to be present the anthem.

He discussed his reason for protesting with ESPN.

“Moving forward, I don’t want this to be a publicity stunt,” Matthews told ESPN. “I don’t want to take away from what the whole protest is about, which is oppression, police brutality and inequality in this country. I fully stand with my brother Kap, and I plan to continue to do that.”

Matthews won’t be alone, either. According to the ESPN report, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid will wear the same cleats as Matthews on Sunday as well.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images