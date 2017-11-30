Tom Brady Adds To Own Record With 10th Offensive Player Of The Month Honor

The New England Patriots steamrolled through the month of November, racking up 33 or more points in three consecutive victories.

The tear put the Patriots back in the driver’s seat in the AFC East and earned their quarterback yet another monthly honor.

Tom Brady was selected as the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Month — the first time he’s earned that award this season and the record 10th time he’s done so in his career. Peyton Manning is second on that list with eight selections.

Tom Brady adds to his @NFL record, earning his 10th Player of the Month Award: https://t.co/gbvzdKtbwE pic.twitter.com/GipH2fbHb6 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 30, 2017

Brady posted the highest completion percentage in the NFL during November (73.7 percent) and tied for the league lead with 10 touchdown passes. He also accumulated 833 passing yards and threw just one interception.

The 40-year-old signal-caller is a leading candidate for NFL MVP, an award he has not won since 2010. He leads the league in passing yards and passer rating while ranking second in yards per attempt and touchdown passes and third in completion percentage.

The Patriots currently sit a 9-2 after reeling off seven consecutive wins. They’ll visit the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field this Sunday.

