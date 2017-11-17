Tom Brady Apologizes To Wife Gisele After Slip Up On Distractions

COLORADO SPRINGS — One of the perks of the New England Patriots spending a week in the mountains is there are few distractions. Quarterback Tom Brady might be in trouble once he gets back home in New England after talking about those advantages Friday afternoon.

“Naturally when you’re on the road like this, you have less — there’s less things to do,” Brady said. “My family’s not here, my kids aren’t here. There’s nobody telling me what I did wrong in the house. It’s just being at home, and now it’s being here and just trying to figure out how to win a game.”

Brady quickly realized his error after mentioning his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

“I didn’t mean that, babe,” Brady said. “I take that back.”

There might be more distractions for Brady come Monday when the Patriots are back in the states.

