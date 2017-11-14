Tom Brady Declines To Say Much About Roger Goodell’s Contract Demands

It doesn’t appear New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is paying much mind to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s astronomical contract demands.

Goodell turned heads this weekend when a report surfaced stating he had in August requested a $50 million salary and use of a private jet for life. And Brady, who has plenty of personal reasons for wanting to criticize the commissioner, was given the chance to offer his insight during his Monday evening interview with Westwood One.

But Brady instead kept things tempered.

“Whatever he makes, look, I don’t care,” Brady told Jim Gray. “That is up to the owners to decide and I have to focus on my job, which is tough enough as is.”

Brady has historically been reluctant to offer his view of Goodell, save for his Shields HealthCare “Roger That” ad, which aired shortly after Super Bowl LI. When asked his thoughts on Goodell remaining commissioner altogether, he remained tight-lipped.

“I’ll leave that up to you and everyone else to discuss,” he said. “I am not getting into any of those topics.”

Goodell currently makes roughly $30 million annually. Even if he does get that nearly $20 million pay bump, don’t expect the Pats quarterback to voice his opinion.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images