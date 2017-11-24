Tom Brady Doesn’t Want Patriots Teammates To Attend Friday’s Celtics Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Don’t expect to see Tom Brady at TD Garden on Friday night. And if any of Brady’s New England Patriots teammates are in attendance for the Boston Celtics game, they might feel the wrath of their quarterback.

Brady offhandedly remarked, “I don’t think it’s time for the Celtics game tonight or anything like that” when answering a question about the Patriots’ energy level after their road trip to Denver, Colorado Springs and Mexico City last week.

Here’s his comments in context.

“Yeah, I think there’s just a lot of energy output, obviously, when you travel and you play on a road,” Brady said Friday. “And then we stayed out there and there’s kind of a lot of new surroundings, so you’ve really just got to get back here. And, again, Monday, Tuesday was what it was still getting mentally prepared. Thursday was what it was yesterday. I think the next 48 hours are really important. I think everyone’s got to kind of embrace everything that we’ve done in practice and getting ready for and then really hone in with what we’re doing against a team that we’re facing.

“There’s still more film to study and so forth, still more rest to get, but it’s all aiming for Sunday at 1, and I think that’s when we’ve got to be ready. So, we’re in a decent place, and hopefully we can take advantage of the time we have to get either rest or more prepared, but I don’t think it’s time for the Celtics game tonight or anything like that. I think guys have got to focus on what we need to do and try to go out and beat a good team.”

The Celtics host the Orlando Magic on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. It’s not unusual to see Patriots players at a Celtics game Friday night when they have a home game over the weekend. Between last week’s road trip and a holidy falling in the middle of the week, however, it might be best for them to heed their quarterback’s advice and watch this one from home.

