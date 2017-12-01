Tom Brady Expresses Sympathy For Benched Giants Quarterback Eli Manning

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady previously acknowledged it’s possible he’ll finish his career in another uniform. On Thursday, he sympathized with a quarterback who almost certainly will do just that.

The New York Giants replaced Eli Manning as their starter this week as they prepare to roll with Geno Smith instead. Brady was asked about Manning, who beat Brady’s Patriots in two Super Bowls, by Jim Gray on Westwood One’s “Thursday Night Football” pregame show.

“I have nothing but the most respect for him and everything he’s achieved and accomplished in his career,” Brady said, via ESPN.com. “Obviously, being on the other side of two of those Super Bowl losses to an Eli Manning-led team, I just have so much respect for his dependability, for his consistency, for his toughness. You know that’s really everything you want in an NFL player, and I think Eli has always provided that for the team. So I think it’s a pretty unfortunate situation.”

It seems likely Manning either will be traded or released by the Giants after the season. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time a legendary player has finished his career with another team.

“I think there’s always these types of situations,” Brady said. “As a fan growing up, I mean, to see Joe Montana playing in another uniform, and again, to see Jerry Rice or Ronnie Lott (in another uniform), you know guys that I really looked up to and admired, there’s not many happy endings in sports, and you know that’s just the way it is.

“You always wish for everything to go like a fairy tale, but it doesn’t. Michael Jordan played for the Washington Wizards. I mean, who would have ever believed that? And that’s just pro sports.”

Brady’s chances of finishing his career with the Patriots certainly improved when backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was traded midseason. So, perhaps Brady will have one of those fairy-tale endings.

