Tom Brady Gives Update On Status, Clarifies Wednesday’s Practice Absence

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady simply was receiving “a little extra treatment” Friday when he missed practice with an Achilles injury.

Brady confirmed he’ll play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in the Patriots’ Week 12 matchup during his weekly news conference Friday.

“I feel great. Ready to go,” Brady said. “So, I’ll be excited for Sunday. It was good just to get a little extra treatment. I’m feeling great this time of year. It will be a fun week. Nothing to worry about.”

Brady was limited in practice Thursday with his Achilles injury. He was on the practice field Friday during the portion open to the media.

Brady also missed a practice prior to Week 6 with a left shoulder injury. He played and completed 20 of 38 passes for 257 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the Patriots’ 24-17 win over the New York Jets.

Brady apparently suffered the Achilles injury in the Patriots’ Week 11 win over the Oakland Raiders in which he completed 30 of 37 passes for 340 yards with three touchdowns and no turnovers.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images