Tom Brady, Patriots Play Well On Road By Balancing ‘Positives And Negatives’

It’s no secret the New England Patriots do not suffer much jet lag when playing away from Gillette Stadium.

Since Jan. 24, 2016, an AFC Championship loss to Denver, the Patriots have won 12 consecutive road games. In this season’s four road games so far, Brady has put together a better quarterback rating, though not by much, on the road (109.5) than at home (107.4).

Brady detailed the obstacles of playing on the road on his weekly interview on Westwood One.

“There’s positives and negatives,” Brady told host Jim Gray. “Sometimes it can be a negative with communication with the offense, but on the other side of the ball, for the opposing team’s defense, their communication is challenged as well. I think we’ve done a great job understanding what we’re getting ourselves into.

“We try to put a lot of pressure on the defense, and we’ve done that,” added the quarterback.

The streak will again be put to the test Sunday against Oakland. Though the game will be played in Mexico City, it will serve as a home game for the Raiders — with the new environment providing a challenge of its own.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images