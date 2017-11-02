Tom Brady Shares Incredible Throwback Thursday Photo During Bye Week

Tom Brady apparently is spending his bye week going through old photos.

The New England Patriots quarterback, who leads the NFL in passing yards at the halfway mark of the 2017 season, appears pretty excited the AFC East-leading Patriots have the week off, and he showed his excitement by posting a pretty amazing photo to Instagram on Thursday.

In honor of “Throwback Thursday,” the 40-year-old quarterback treated his fans to a picture of a young Brady looking pretty suave in a tuxedo with the #ByeWeekVibes.

It's not Friday yet… But it almost is… #ByeWeekVibes #tbt 🤘😎 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Nov 2, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

Brady and the Patriots will be back in action Nov. 12 against the Denver Broncos.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images