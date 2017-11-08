Tom Brady Shockingly Reveals He Occasionally Eats Cheeseburgers, Ice Cream

It turns out Tom Brady is just like everyone else.

Well, sort of.

The New England Patriots quarterback is known for his steadfast dedication to his body, mainly through his patented TB12 workout regimen and strict diet.

But we learned Tuesday, that the five-time Super Bowl champion doesn’t exist on kale and avocado ice cream alone.

Brady played a word association game with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, and when Zolak asked what fast food he would binge on if he could, the 40-year-old revealed he sometimes eats cheeseburgers and regular ice cream.

Football.

Music.

Junk food.

Von Miller. Word association with TB12: pic.twitter.com/RgkdG1k9Ne — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 8, 2017

Somewhere an elderly woman is clutching her pearls after hearing this shocking news.

It’s good to see Brady subscribing to the “everything in moderation” rule the rest of us follow.

