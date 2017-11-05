Tom Brady Still Putting In Work On Bye Week, With Some Help From His Son

Someone forget to tell Tom Brady that he’s on a bye week.

The New England Patriots quarterback has gone to some unidentified paradise during the Pats’ bye, which has given him the perfect opportunity to snap some revealing photos of his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen. But it’s not all fun on games during Brady’s vacation, as he’s also getting in some ab exercises on the beach — with his son providing some ample resistance.

Check out this Instagram that Bundchen posted Saturday:

My boys ❤️ A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Nov 5, 2017 at 9:45am PST

Hey, we didn’t see anything about beach planks in Brady’s new book.

Given the immense beating that Brady’s taken for much of the season, Patriots probably would rather see him just kicking back soaking up the sun.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images