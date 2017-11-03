Tony Romo Narrates Refs Discussing Penalty, Adds To Broadcasting-Funnies Reel

Tony Romo doesn’t narrate only cat-streaking videos.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS NFL analyst hilariously performed play-by-play duties Thursday night as referees discussed a potential penalty during the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Week 9 game.

Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes appeared to bump one of the referees as he walked off the field, prompting this announcing gem from Romo.

The play-by-play of the referees’ discussion is Romo’s latest addition to his personal reel of broadcasting hilarity. Romo last week broke down a clip of a cat running on the field during the Baltimore Ravens’ win over the Miami Doplphins.

If anyone can help shield Thursday Night Football from the ongoing barrage of criticism, Romo just might be that person.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images