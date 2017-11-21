Top NBA Prospect Michael Porter Jr. To Have Surgery, Likely Out For Season

If Michael Porter Jr. is selected at or near the top of the 2018 NBA Draft, some team is going to be taking a huge risk.

The University of Missouri freshman forward appeared to injure his hip two minutes into the team’s season opener against Iowa State on Nov. 10. He’s missed the last three games and is headed for back surgery that likely will end his season, Mizzou announced Tuesday.

Statement from #Mizzou: Michael Porter, Jr. will undergo surgery on Tuesday, Nov. 21, in Dallas, Texas. The procedure, a microdiscectomy of the L3-L4 spinal discs, has a projected recovery time of three-four months and will likely cause him to miss the remainder of the season. — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouHoops) November 21, 2017

Ouch.

Porter, a 6-foot-10 athletic freak from Missouri, entered the season ranked No. 2 in ESPN’s Top 100 behind Duke’s Marvin Bagley III. He was expected to be one of the top picks in the draft, with many speculating he could go No. 1 overall.

Here’s what Tigers head coach Cuonzo Martin said about Porter’s impending recovery:

Statement from @CuonzoMartin: “Our top priority as a program is the well-being of our student-athletes, so Michael beginning this process to be 100% healthy is important to all of us. Our focus has been on Michael’s well-being, just like every other player in our locker room." — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouHoops) November 21, 2017

And here’s a statement from Porter:

Statement from #MPJr: “I really appreciate the support of my family & program as I begin this process. I’m thankful for the kind words & messages I’ve received from fans. Those mean a lot to me. I cannot wait to be completely healthy and playing the game I love, once again.” — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouHoops) November 21, 2017

This obviously is bad news for everyone involved, but also is a real bummer for college basketball fans, as many were looking forward to someone as talented as Porter.

Neither Porter nor the school has given any indication as to whether he intends to return to Mizzou next season.

