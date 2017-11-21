Top NBA Prospect Michael Porter Jr. To Have Surgery, Likely Out For Season

If Michael Porter Jr. is selected at or near the top of the 2018 NBA Draft, some team is going to be taking a huge risk.
The University of Missouri freshman forward appeared to injure his hip two minutes into the team’s season opener against Iowa State on Nov. 10. He’s missed the last three games and is headed for back surgery that likely will end his season, Mizzou announced Tuesday.
Ouch.
Porter, a 6-foot-10 athletic freak from Missouri, entered the season ranked No. 2 in ESPN’s Top 100 behind Duke’s Marvin Bagley III. He was expected to be one of the top picks in the draft, with many speculating he could go No. 1 overall.
Here’s what Tigers head coach Cuonzo Martin said about Porter’s impending recovery:
And here’s a statement from Porter:
This obviously is bad news for everyone involved, but also is a real bummer for college basketball fans, as many were looking forward to someone as talented as Porter.
Neither Porter nor the school has given any indication as to whether he intends to return to Mizzou next season.
Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP