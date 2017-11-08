Top Red Sox Prospect Dies Of Complications During Cancer Treatment

A highly regarded prospect in the Boston Red Sox organization has passed away.

Minor league catcher Daniel Flores died Wednesday due to complications during treatment for cancer, the Red Sox acknowledged in a press release.

Flores, 17, signed with the Red Sox on July 2 as part of their most recent international free agent class. The Venezuela native, who reportedly received a $3.1 million signing bonus, was ranked the No. 2 prospect among international free agents who signed this summer, according to both MLB.com and Baseball America.

Flores already was considered the Red Sox’s No. 5 prospect, per MLB.com, and Baseball America’s Ben Badler suggested he was the best international catching prospect since Gary Sanchez signed with the New York Yankees back in 2009.

The Red Sox released the following statements Wednesday, adding that the organization wouldn’t comment further at this time out of respect for the Flores family.

Dave Dombrowski, president of baseball operations

“Everyone at the Red Sox was shocked to hear of Daniel’s tragic passing. To see the life of a young man with so much promise cut short is extremely saddening for all of us. On behalf of the Red Sox organization, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Daniel’s family.”

Eddie Romero, senior vice president/assistant general manager

“Every member of our organization who got to know Daniel absolutely loved him. He was energetic, hard-working, and genuinely selfless, always with a smile on his face. He cared for his teammates and was a natural leader. I’m at a loss for words today. Daniel was an impressive young man with limitless potential, and his life was cut far too short.

My condolences go out to Daniel’s mother and sister. Though with us for a short time, Daniel will always be a part of the Red Sox family.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images