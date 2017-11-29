Touching Story About Eli Manning Proves Giants QB Is Among NFL’s Best People

Say what you want about Eli Manning the quarterback, but there’s never been any reason to doubt the quality of person he is.

The New York Giants QB’s streak of 210 consecutive starts will come to an end Sunday when Giants head coach Ben McAdoo tabs Geno Smith as the 2-9 team’s starter. McAdoo’s decision has generated a whirlwind of criticism, particularly from radio host Mike Francesa.

But from the raging firestorm has emerged multiple great stories about Manning, including this one from ESPN’s Ian O’Connor:

A personal note on Eli Manning & how seriously he took his job… pic.twitter.com/LU0xf9eX6Y — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) November 29, 2017

Good stuff.

Listen, the Giants have been terrible, and their two-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback hasn’t exactly helped. But it’s tough to argue that a person with as much character as Manning didn’t deserve better treatment than this.

Thumbnail photo via Danny Wild/USA TODAY Sports Images