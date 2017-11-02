Toyota NASCAR Drivers, Rutledge Wood, Design Custom Camrys For SEMA Show

Since NASCAR drivers don’t get to choose what their race cars look like, Toyota let some of its wheelmen create their own custom road cars.

Toyota came to SEMA Show in Las Vegas with five bespoke 2018 Camrys, four of which were the brainchildren of Martin Truex Jr., Daniel Suarez, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch. The Japanese automaker chose to have NBC Sports reporter Rutledge Wood design the fifth car, as he’s helped Toyota prepare for SEMA for several years.

Each car, as with every SEMA build, was created based on a certain theme, be it aggression, versatility or innovation.

The result?

Five cars that started out the same, but are now distinctly different, and a reflection of the person who created them.

Click through the gallery below to learn about all five custom Camrys:

Thumbnail photo via Toyota