Travis Kelce Calls Out Chiefs Teammates After Team’s Ugly Loss To Giants

What has gotten into the Kansas City Chiefs?

After starting the season off with five consecutive convincing wins, the Chiefs have hit a major snag losing four of their last five, including a 12-9 overtime loss to the lowly New York Giants on Sunday.

Kansas City has struggled on both sides of the ball during the skid, and one the team’s star players believes there’s one change that needs to be made in order to right the ship.

“We have to man up,” Travis Kelce told The Kansas City Star’s Blair Kerkhoff. “Nobody is pointing fingers but guys have to get called out and be more accountable, and that starts with myself.”

The one luxury KC has is its remaining schedule. The Chiefs close out the season with the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos — none of whom currently are playoff teams. But as Sunday’s horrible loss to the Giants proved, there’s no such thing as a guaranteed victory.

