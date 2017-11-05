Travis Kelce Wins Chiefs’ Potato Sack Race In Hilarious TD Celebration

Travis Kelce isn’t the fastest player on the Kansas City Chiefs, but the tight end managed to beat his teammates in a race Sunday afternoon.

In the third quarter of the Chiefs’ Week 9 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys, Kelce hauled in a two-yard touchdown pass to give Kansas City a 17-14 lead. After the score, Kelce challenged wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Demarcus Robinson to a faux potato sack race, and the result was one of the funniest touchdown celebrations of the season.

Check it out in the video below:

It was quite the upset for Kelce, as we imagine the speedy Hill hasn’t lost many races in his life.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images