Tuukka Rask’s first start in net for the Boston Bruins since Nov. 15 did not go as he had hoped.

The Bruins fell to the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Sunday, and Rask allowed three goals on 35 shots. The Bruins netminder is now 3-7-2 this season with a .897 save percentage.

