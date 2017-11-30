Tuukka Rask Confident During Struggles, Now Pleased With Win Over Lightning

Tuukka Rask never lost his confidence.

Sure, things have looked pretty bleak on multiple occasions for the Boston Bruins goaltender this season, but at no point — in his eyes, at least — was he a lost cause.

So when his number was called to start Wednesday against the NHL’s best team in the Tampa Bay Lightning, he was ready. Though 4-8-2 with a .899 save percentage entering the game, no less coming off a 4-2 loss to a dreadful Edmonton Oilers team, he did what he needed to do to help the Bruins get a big 3-2 win over the Bolts.

“It’s great, it’s awesome. I needed that one,” Rask said. “Some days you feel better than other days, but the confidence is always there, you try to build it in practice and focus on doing the right things in games. Just keep it simple.”

The 30-year-old netminder made 19 saves on 21 shots in his first win since Nov. 6, with most of those shots coming his way in the third period. Equally as important were some of the decisions he made throughout the game to alleviate some goal scoring opportunities for Tampa.

As the game was entering the closing stages, for example, a puck was loose a few feet in front of Rask’s crease. Lightning center Cedric Paquette came crashing in, simultaneously being bodied by a Bruins defender. With both the puck and attacker right on the doorstep, Rask lunged out of his crease, wrapped his stick around Paquette and smacked the puck out to the side boards.

Had he elected to stay in his net and brace for the shot, Paquette could have had a scoring chance right in front of the net. As a whole, Rask’s had a solid night, nothing incredible, but certainly what he and the Bruins needed at that moment. And it was confident decisions like that in high leverage moments that were essential in the win.

“(Rask) played awesome,” Brad Marchand said. “Even the goals he allowed he couldn’t really do anything on. He had a great game, and really kept us in it, especially late there, they had a couple of good chances, made a big push and (Tuukka) did a good job keeping us in it.”

Equally helpful was the team in front of him playing far better than they did three days prior. Fewer mental gaffes happened while the composure with the puck was at the level it needed to be. The defense did a much better job at smothering the potential scoring threats.

And knowing how much that performance will help going forward was not lost on Rask’s teammates.

“Yeah it was huge,” blue-liner Torey Krug said of getting the win for Rask. “Obviously we played a pretty good game in front of them, but they’re one of the best offensive teams in the league. They’re in first place for a reason, so they had their push and they got their chances. When they did, (Rask) made a lot of great saves. he definitely kept us in there at times when they were making their push, and great job by him.”

Going into Wednesday, the decision to start Rask did have a level of head-scratching attached to it. Anton Khudobin has played lights out this season at 7-0-2 with a .932 save percentage. And given how Sunday went, it is plausible to believe Khudobin would have been a safer play against the Lightning.

But similar to Rask’s confidence in himself not wavering, the rest of his teammates and head coach Bruce Cassidy, know they can trust him as well.

“Oh man, he was awesome,” the 19-year-old said. “We believe in him so much. You can ask any guy on this team, we believe in Tuukka Rask.”

Added Cassidy, “He’s a good goalie, we’ve said that all along, tonight we got three for him and he made the big saves … He made those big saves, we got him the extra goal, and he got the extra saves.”

Despite the performance don’t expect Rask in net every game for the next few weeks. Khudobin has had the hot hand this season, and Cassidy has made clear he enjoys having two goalies playing well, so both Rask and Khudobin will continue to be utilized.

Regardless of who skates onto the ice first for Saturday’s game, however, suffice to say Wednesday was an important night for Rask.

