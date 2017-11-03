Tuukka Rask, Paul Postma Combine For Key Save Vs. Golden Knights

Keeping the puck out of the net is a team effort, and that was evident for the Boston Bruins on Thursday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask and defenseman Paul Postma combined to make a key save for the B’s, who held on for a 2-1 win. Rask fought off a deflected shot, and then Postma came in and swiped the puck out of the crease.

Check it out in the DCU Save of the Day video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images