Twitter Roasts Seahawks After Running Horrifically Bad Fake Field Goal

Pete Carroll made a curious decision before halftime of the Seattle Seahawks’ “Monday Night Football” game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Seattle was trailing 24-17 with seven seconds remaining in the half when Carroll and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell elected to dial up a fake field goal, and it might have been the worst fake attempt in recent memory.

Holder Jon Ryan shoveled the ball to tight end Luke Willson who was stopped for no gain.

Boy did that backfire.

As Carroll was smacking his gum on the sideline wondering why he called that play, Twitter was absolutely shredding him for the laughably bad call.

That was really weird. Was your tight end really gonna score from 20 yards out? — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 21, 2017

That’s an embarrassingly stupid time for a fake FG. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) November 21, 2017

Damn, that is dumb. If they don’t score, no time anyways. Stupid — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) November 21, 2017

What is the upside of that play?!? You pick it up & hope to kick a 3 yard shorter field goal? — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 21, 2017

That was insanely dumb — Dave Softy Mahler (@Softykjr) November 21, 2017

The most stupefying play call of the season. Period. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 21, 2017

That was a hilariously stupid call, though. 24-17 Falcons at the half — The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) November 21, 2017

Watching that fake field goal like pic.twitter.com/ogAyDrIXgv — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 21, 2017

We’re going to guess Carroll and Bevell will throw that play in the trash after Monday night.

