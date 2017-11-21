Twitter Roasts Seahawks After Running Horrifically Bad Fake Field Goal

Pete Carroll made a curious decision before halftime of the Seattle Seahawks’ “Monday Night Football” game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Seattle was trailing 24-17 with seven seconds remaining in the half when Carroll and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell elected to dial up a fake field goal, and it might have been the worst fake attempt in recent memory.
Holder Jon Ryan shoveled the ball to tight end Luke Willson who was stopped for no gain.
Boy did that backfire.
As Carroll was smacking his gum on the sideline wondering why he called that play, Twitter was absolutely shredding him for the laughably bad call.
We’re going to guess Carroll and Bevell will throw that play in the trash after Monday night.
