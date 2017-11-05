Tyreek Hill Embarrasses Cowboys’ Prevent Defense On Wild Touchdown

Tyreek Hill is one of the fastest players in the NFL, something the Dallas Cowboys evidently forgot Sunday afternoon.

With two seconds remaining in the first half of the Week 9 matchup at AT&T Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs lined up for one last play at their own 43-yard line. With such little time on the clock, the Cowboys called on their prevent defense in order to eliminate the chance of a last-second touchdown.

Unfortunately for Dallas, it forgot arguably the most important facet of defense: tackling. After Alex Smith connected with Hill just over midfield, the speedy wide receiver somehow found the end zone and left the Cowboys scratching their heads.

Check out the wild touchdown in the video below:

HOW DID YOU DO THAT TYREEK HILL pic.twitter.com/Ua5DKny2os — Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 5, 2017

We have a feeling Dallas’ locker room wasn’t very joyous heading into the break.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images