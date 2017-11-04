College Football

UCLA Wideout Channels Odell Beckham Jr., Makes Insane One-Handed Catch

by on Sat, Nov 4, 2017 at 10:48AM
UCLA didn’t have much to smile about Friday night, as they lost 48-17 on the road to Utah.

We said the Bruins didn’t have much to smile about.

During the second quarter of this Pac-12 blowout, UCLA wideout Theo Howard made what could go down as the catch of the year in college football. Although it didn’t go for a touchdown, the play definitely was similar to the one New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made in 2015.

Watch Howard’s insane grab in the video below:

That’ll show up on a lot of end-of-season highlight reels.

With the win, the Utes improved to 5-4 on the season. And with its latest loss, UCLA dropped to a disappointing 4-5.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images

