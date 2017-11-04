UCLA Wideout Channels Odell Beckham Jr., Makes Insane One-Handed Catch

UCLA didn’t have much to smile about Friday night, as they lost 48-17 on the road to Utah.
We said the Bruins didn’t have much to smile about.
During the second quarter of this Pac-12 blowout, UCLA wideout Theo Howard made what could go down as the catch of the year in college football. Although it didn’t go for a touchdown, the play definitely was similar to the one New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made in 2015.
Watch Howard’s insane grab in the video below:
That’ll show up on a lot of end-of-season highlight reels.
With the win, the Utes improved to 5-4 on the season. And with its latest loss, UCLA dropped to a disappointing 4-5.
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images
