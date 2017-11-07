UCLA’s LiAngelo Ball Reportedly Arrested For Shoplifting In China

The UCLA Bruins’ trip to China isn’t going as smoothly as they would have liked.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman, LiAngelo Ball and two other freshmen players were arrested on shoplifting charges Tuesday. The Bruins are set to take on Georgia Tech in their season opener Friday in Shanghai.

UCLA is aware of the incident and released the following statement: “We are aware of a situation involving UCLA student-athletes in Hangzhou, China. The University is cooperating fully with local authorities on this matter, and we have no further comment at this time.”

Goodman reports, citing sources, ” that nearly 20 police officers came into the Hyatt Hangzhou at approximately 8 a.m. local time Tuesday and spoke to multiple players from both Georgia Tech and UCLA. The players, according to the source, were kept in a room for hours and not allowed to speak to any of the coaches.”

Georgia Tech players reportedly were allowed to leave the room hours later, while UCLA players were seen boarding a police vehicle around 1 p.m. local time, per Goodman.

Ball is set to begin his freshman campaign at UCLA. His brother, Lonzo Ball, was selected No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in this year’s draft.

No further updates have been given on the situation.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images