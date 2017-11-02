USA Soccer Rumors: Atlanta United Coach Declines USMNT Job Offer

Gerardo “Tata” Martino will stick with the good thing he has going in Atlanta.
The Atlanta United head coach declined the chance to take charge of the United States men’s national soccer team, Cesar Luis Merlo of Argentinian outlet TYC sports reported Wednesday on Twitter. The national-team job currently is open following USA’s disastrous failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and Bruce Arena’s subsequent resignation as coach.
“(Martino’s) intention is to continue with MLS’ Atlanta,” Merlo writes.
Martino has earned plaudits for molding United into one of MLS’ most exciting teams in 2017. Atlanta’s performances, combined with Martino’s previous experience as head coach of Argentina, Paraguay and FC Barcelona, potentially made him a leading candidate to become USA’s next permanent head coach.
But United made waves in Atlanta and around the league in its inaugural season, and Martino apparently is keen to build on that buzz and continue in his current role for the foreseeable future.
