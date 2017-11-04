Video Of Astros Fans Saving Woman’s Hat At Parade Is Strangely Thrilling

The Houston Astros celebrated their first World Series victory by parading through the streets of Houston on Friday.

But arguably the most thrilling moment of the parade didn’t involve any of the Astros players, and didn’t occur on any of the floats. As a matter of fact, it occurred in a parking garage — because aren’t parking garages the centers of all things awesome?

So, at one point during the parade, a woman on one of the middle floors dropped her hat, seemingly to its demise. Then, the people of Houston did what they do best: rise up.

Check this out:

This lady dropped her hat, and Houston came in clutch to get it back up to her #earnedhistory pic.twitter.com/1thxzO7B6i — enokez (@AlanEnokian) November 3, 2017

Victory!

What a comeback for the hat, which looked doomed after being dropped several floors.

And good for Houston’s residents, who seem to be enjoying themselves after what’s been an emotionally exhausting week in sports.