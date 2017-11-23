Vikings’ Everson Griffen Asks For Help Naming His Baby During Game Vs. Lions

Picking a name for a kid is hard, just ask Everson Griffen.

The Minnesota Vikings defensive end found out that his wife gave birth to their third son Thursday morning before the Vikings played the Lions in Detroit.

Since Griffen wasn’t present for the birth, his son doesn’t have a name yet. So the star defensive end elected to ask fans for some help by writing a message on his shirt which he showed after sacking Lions QB Matthew Stafford in the second quarter.

'I just had a baby boy, what should I name him?' — Vikings' Everson Griffen pic.twitter.com/wlpEg3Pml6 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 23, 2017

With the way Griffen and the Vikings terrorized the Lions in the first half we aren’t sure the Detroit faithful will be much help but the viewers at home might have some good suggestions.

Griffen will be fined by the NFL for making a change to his uniform, but since he signed a four-year, $58 million extension in the offseason he should be alright.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images