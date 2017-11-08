Von Miller Explains Why Tom Brady Is (But Also Isn’t) The GOAT

Who is the greatest quarterback in NFL history? Many would say Tom Brady. Some others — especially those in Indianapolis and Denver — might go with Peyton Manning, instead.

Von Miller, who played four seasons with Manning, was asked that question Wednesday during a conference call with New England reporters.

His answer? Well, we’re still not really sure.

Miller initially mentioned Brady, saying the Patriots QB is “the GOAT” after noting he does “everything” well.

But what about Manning? You did win a Super Bowl with him, after all.

“I mean, (Brady’s) the GOAT, but I feel like Peyton Manning is the real GOAT,” the Broncos pass rusher said. “I’m going to go with my guy. I’m going to go with Peyton. But, I mean, Tom Brady is the GOAT.”

OK, sure.

Miller went on to field questions about LaAdrian Waddle and the Philadelphia Eagles before the subject of Brady came back up.

“Brady’s playing until 40, and he looks like he can play until he’s 45,” Miller said. “Some other guys, they can’t make it that many years. It’s all different. That all falls into the equation of Tom Brady being the GOAT.”

Wait, so Brady is the GOAT? Final answer?

“I mean, whenever you’re talking about TB12, it’s just, like, that’s his name, too,” Miller said. “But it’s not correct. It’s not correct. But that is his name. But it’s not correct, because in my opinion, Peyton Manning is the GOAT. But that is (Brady’s) name. You know what I’m saying? It’s kind of weird. Tom Brady, that’s his real name. It’s kind of like ‘Bill’ and ‘William.’ That’s his name. He is the GOAT. But in all reality, it’s Peyton. That’s my guy.”

All right, man. Whatever you say.

GOAT or not, Miller will be looking to drive Brady into the turf this weekend when the Patriots and Broncos square off on “Sunday Night Football.”

“I like going against the best,” Miller said. “And not just going against the best — I like going against the best and having success against the best. I like going against the best and having great games against the best.”

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images