Vontaze Burfict Taunts Titans Fans After Being Ejected For Touching Ref

You wouldn’t know it by watching him play football, but Vontaze Burfict actually has a brain inside his head.

But after seeing what took place at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, you’re justified in being skeptical.

During the second quarter of the Cincinnati Bengals’ game against the Tennessee Titans, Burfict picked up an unnecessary roughness penalty after a late hit on Titans running back DeMarco Murray. On the very next play, Burfict was among a slew of Bengals who tackled a scrambling Marcus Mariota just short of the goal line. Apparently still upset about the penalty on the previous play, Burfict made contact with an official and was promptly ejected.

Here’s how it all went down:

This is the first unsportsmanlike conduct/unnecessary roughness penalty on Vontaze Burfict. pic.twitter.com/8Do8I083f2 — Josh Kirkendall (@Josh_Kirkendall) November 12, 2017

And here are some better views of the admittedly minor contact:

You can see better in the pictures. Not egregious, but still contact with official by Vontaze Burfict. @fox19 #Bengals pic.twitter.com/GfuVqOHEk7 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 12, 2017

But wait, there’s more.

While exiting the field, Burfict taunted Titans fans, including flashing the “get money” gesture.

Is this guy the coolest dude in the NFL or what?

Surprisingly enough, this was Burfict’s first time being ejected from a game in his career. Still, his controversial actions on the field sare well-documented, and likely will contribute to the Bengals linebacker being punished to some degree.

#Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict was ejected for making contact with an game official — and you have to think a fine or suspension is coming. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2017

Throughout his five-plus years in Cincinnati, Burfict has been fined $303,637 for his on-field shenanigans.

