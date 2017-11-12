Walmart Ruthlessly Trolls Falcons With Hilariously Priced Cooler Sale

It’s unclear whether or not the Atlanta Falcons are battling through a Super Bowl hangover, but it wouldn’t be shocking given the consistent jokes made at the team’s expense.

The Falcons seemingly never will be able to live down their Super Bowl LI collapse, which saw them relinquish a 25-point second-half lead en route to an overtime loss to the New England Patriots.

Patriots fans, of course, have led the charge on the joke-making, but now it appears department stores are getting in on the action as well. Check out this conveniently priced cooler sale at Walmart:

Walmart sale pokes fun at Falcons' Super Bowl loss 😂 https://t.co/7EmdSiZ5F3 pic.twitter.com/a985E5Bbnp — theScore (@theScore) November 12, 2017

Nailed it.

Falcons fans surely are tired of seeing those two numbers, but if you’re in need of a cheap cooler for tailgating, you probably can deal with the trolling.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images