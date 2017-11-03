Warriors’ Steph Curry Confused As To Why He’s Named In GOP Tax Plan

Whether you’re for or against the House Republican’s new tax plan, there’s a blurb in the bill that has many scratching their heads.

And Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry probably is more puzzled than anyone.

The GOP on Thursday unveiled the 429-page plan which, of course, is proving devisive. The Republicans accompanied the bill with a series of talking points, which include this paragraph:

“The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act includes specific safeguards to prevent tax avoidance and help ensure taxpayers of all income levels play by the rules under this new fairer, simpler tax system. “Our legislation will ensure this much-needed tax relief goes to the local job creators it’s designed to help by distinguishing between the individual wage income of NBA All-Star Stephen Curry and the pass-through business income of Steve’s Bike Shop.”

Huh?

That’s exactly what Curry was thinking, and the he talked about the bizarre mention after the Warriors 112-92 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

“It was weird, that’s about it,” Curry said, via the Associated Press. “There’s a lot of people wondering why I was called out, whatever the case may be, but mama, I made it.”

So why was Curry mentioned in the bill?

Well, it’s tough to say, really. But it might have something to do with the fact that, in July, Curry became the first NBA player to sign a super-max contract.

Either way, it’s yet another odd twist in the strange relationship between Curry and President Donald Trump’s administration.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images