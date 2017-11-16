Warriors Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics have won 13 straight games, but extending that streak to 14 will be a tough challenge when they welcome the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors to TD Garden on Thursday night.

It’s a matchup of the best offense (Warriors) versus the best defense (Celtics), so something has to give. Golden State has a seven-game win streak of its own on the line Thursday, too.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Warriors online.

When: Thursday, Nov. 16, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images