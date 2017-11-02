Was Hurricane Harvey Rainfall A Precursor To Astros’ World Series Win?

No one will ever confuse Hurricane Harvey for being a positive thing for the city of Houston.

But could September’s historic storm have played a hand in the Houston Astros winning their first World Series in franchise history? Of course not, but consider this:

The Astros won Major League Baseball’s ultimate prize by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 on Wednesday. That score is particularly noteworthy, as Harvey dropped a whopping 51 inches of rain on Houston, according to Space City Weather meteorologist Eric Berger.

Astros win 5-1 tonight. Because, Harvey. — Eric Berger (@SpaceCityWX) November 1, 2017

Obviously, this is just a coincidence, albeit a fascinating one.

However, it’s not the only coincidence to emerge from Houston’s triumph in what was an extremely entertaining World Series.

In 2014, Sports Illustrated released an MLB preview issue that called the Astros “Your 2017 World Series Champs.” And, as you might expect, collectors already are paying big bucks for it.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images