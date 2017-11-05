Watch A.J. Green Lose His Mind On Jaguars’ Jalen Ramsey; Both Players Ejected

Apparently A.J. Green woke up on the wrong side of the bed this morning.

That’s the only explanation we have for why the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver did this to Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the second quarter of their matchup at EverBank Field:

Jalen Ramsey and AJ Green getting after it out there pic.twitter.com/dKHxrON8I4 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 5, 2017

We understand no one likes getting shoved, but Green putting Ramsey in a chokehold and unloading punches on him seems like a slight overreaction.

Green and Ramsey both were ejected following the incident, which sparked a serious on-field scuffle between the two teams.