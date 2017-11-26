Watch Aqib Talib, Michael Crabtree Throw Punches In Chaotic Brawl

There is no love lost between Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree.

The Denver Broncos cornerback and Oakland Raiders wide receiver have been division rivals the past three seasons, and their matchups often have gone from competition to total chaos.

Sunday’s battle between the two players certainly was the latter, as both Talib and Crabtree were ejected mere minutes into the Week 12 contest at O.co Coliseum. What started as a typical shoving match quickly escalated into an all-out brawl, which saw both Talib and Crabtree throw punches.

It took quite some time for the ejected players to leave the field. In fact, it was an unlikely source who was able to get Talib to calmly exit the gridiron.

Marshawn Lynch on security detail escorting Talib off the field pic.twitter.com/p3BjK9LIwf — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 26, 2017

Talib and Crabtree certainly have bad blood towards one another, but we have a feeling the Broncos’ and Raiders’ frustrating seasons probably contributed to the fisticuffs as well.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images