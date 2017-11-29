Watch LeBron James Get Ejected For First Time In 15-Year NBA Career

LeBron James has accomplished just about everything you can in the NBA, but the Cleveland Cavaliers star experienced a first Tuesday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

Late in the third quarter of the Cavaliers’ matchup with the Miami Heat, James took great exception to not getting a foul call on a drive to the basket and stormed over to an official in frustration. The referee wasn’t having any of James’ blowup, issuing the Cavs forward a double technical, resulting in the first ejection of James’ 15-year career.

LeBron just got ejected for the first time in his career… 😳 pic.twitter.com/EFVTv3nMbc — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 29, 2017

Officials are no strangers to feeling the wrath of angered players, so we’re a bit surprised this referee had such a short leash, especially for a superstar player like James.

Kevin Love, evidently, also was surprised.

LeBron just got ejected for using foul language and Kevin Love is as confused as we are pic.twitter.com/bps7NZMv0v — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 29, 2017

James probably was more stunned than anyone when he got the boot, but hey, there’s a first time for everything.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images