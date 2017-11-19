Watch Chance The Rapper Nail Hockey Reporting In Hilarious ‘SNL’ Skit

“Saturday Night Live” has been pretty hit-or-miss in recent years. But when the show delves into sports, the results typically are hilarious.

The latest evidence of this came Saturday night when Chancelor Jonathan Bennett (or, Chance The Rapper, as the kids say) took a crack at hockey reporting in a pretty hilarious “SNL” skit. In a nutshell, Chance played a New York Knicks reporter who was thrust into New York Rangers duty after MSG’s normal hockey reporter went on maternity leave.

As you’ll see in the clip below, Chance was a fish out of water.

Hey, not too shabby.

While much of this skit surely was scripted and planned, we wouldn’t be surprised if Chance ad-libbed a decent portion of it. Either way, “SNL” should these types of skits more often.