Watch Charlie McAvoy Dance Through Penguins To Assist On Sean Kuraly Goal

Charlie McAvoy’s talent has been on full display this week.

The Boston Bruins rookie defenseman played the role of hero Wednesday night when he scored the shootout winner against the New Jersey Devils, and he was back at it Friday afternoon in the B’s Black Friday matinee against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 19-year-old showed off some incredible skating, vision, stickhandling and passing when he skated circles around Pittsburgh before finding Sean Kuraly in the slot. McAvoy fired a crisp pass across the ice to the waiting Kuraly who beat Matt Murray for the Bruins’ second goal of the first period.

McAvoy to Kuraly 😍 pic.twitter.com/cgCL8LM6dn — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 24, 2017

With the first-period assist, McAvoy now has a point in three of his last four games while continuing to see big minutes for the resurgent Black and Gold.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images