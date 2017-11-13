Watch Dion Lewis’ 103-Yard Kickoff Return Touchdown In Patriots Vs. Broncos

Special teams is making the difference for the New England Patriots in the first quarter of their Week 10 “Sunday Night Football” matchup with the Broncos in Denver.

Shortly after recovering a fumble on a punt and scoring a touchdown on the ensuing drive, the Patriots went up 14-3 when Dion Lewis returned a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown.

It’s the first kickoff return touchdown for the Pats this season.

The Broncos, who entered Sunday having lost four straight games, gifted Tom Brady and the Patriots 14 points to begin the game thanks to a turnover and poor special teams.

That’s far from an ideal start against a team that usually punishes its opponent’s mistakes with touchdowns.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images