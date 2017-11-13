Watch Dwayne Allen’s First Catch In Patriots Uniform Go For Touchdown

It took Dwayne Allen 10 weeks to get on the stat sheet, but he made his first reception of the season count.

Allen’s first catch with the New England Patriots went for a touchdown Sunday night against the Denver Broncos.

.@dallen83: The 68th player to catch a touchdown from #TB12: pic.twitter.com/1BFgBdntsE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 13, 2017

The catch was Allen’s second target of the game. He hadn’t previously been targeted by Patriots quarterback Tom Brady since Week 4.

Tight end Martellus Bennett, who was reacquired by New England this week, actually caught a pass with the Patriots before Allen.

The Patriots traded a fourth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts for Allen and a sixth-rounder this offseason. He has a cap hit of over $4.9 million in 2017. He’s signed through 2019 so the Patriots can cut him without any cap penalties after this season.

