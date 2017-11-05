UFC

Watch Georges St-Pierre Submit Michael Bisping For Shocking UFC 217 Victory

by
Turns out Michael Bisping was all bark and no bite.

The reigning UFC middleweight champion did a whole lot of talking ahead of his UFC 217 face-off with Georges St-Pierre, writing off the 36-year-old French-Canadian as a washed-up has-been. But that all changed in Saturday night’s title fight at Madison Square Garden, where GSP proved why he’s one of the best fighters in history by dispatching Bisping via third-round submission.

GSP’s victory in his first UFC fight in nearly four years gave the MMA legend sole possession of the UFC middleweight belt. What’s more impressive: GSP never had fought in the middleweight class before, as he jumped up a weight class from welterweight to make his highly-anticipated UFC return.

He seemed to get the hang of it pretty fast, though.

GSP’s resounding victory puts him in some elite company, while the 38-year-old Bisping will go back to the drawing board.

