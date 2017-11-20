Watch Georgia Dome Get Demolished In Fascinating Implosion Footage

Here’s an underrated aspect of sports: old stadium demolitions.

We don’t get to see them very often, of course, and sometimes, they aren’t publicly promoted. But that wasn’t the case Monday morning, as the implosion of the old Georgia Dome in Atlanta was broadcast for the whole world to see.

At exactly 7:30 a.m. ET, a series of explosions went off inside the former home of the Atlanta Falcons, as it crumbled to bits in the shadow of Atlanta’s brand-new, $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here are some of the best angles of the blast:

JUST IN: Georgia Dome in Atlanta has been demolished following a controlled implosion. pic.twitter.com/wVBIxLrHKl — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 20, 2017

That’s a lot of explosives.

This controlled implosion is a pretty remarkable feat, considering it didn’t do any damage to surrounding buildings despite being literally feet from the new stadium.

The Georgia Dome won’t soon be forgotten, though. The iconic venue was the largest covered stadium in the world when it was built in 1992 and hosted two Super Bowls, the 1996 Olympics, NCAA Tournament Final Four games and several major college football bowl games in addition to Falcons and Georgia State contests.

Of course, you can’t have a bit of Falcons news without a reference to their Super Bowl LI collapse against the New England Patriots.

Oh look, Falcons showing a replay of Super Bowl 51 pic.twitter.com/VEoYXHl0WX — Luke Kerr-Dineen (@LukeKerrDineen) November 20, 2017

Sorry, Atlanta.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images