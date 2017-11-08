Watch Junior Galette Get Chased Down, Tased By Police In Intense Video

Washington Redskins linebacker Junior Galette landed in the police blotter on April 8 when he was arrested for suspicion of disorderly conduct and failure to comply with police.

Thanks to recently released footage, we now know what went down that night in Biloxi, Miss.

TMZ Sports posted a video taken from a police officer’s body camera that showed the officer chasing down Galette before firing a taser gun at him and eventually putting him in handcuffs.

The video catches the entire back-and-forth between Galette and the officer: Galette claiming he only ran because he thought the officer was pointing a gun at him, and the officer — who identifies in the video as a “big white guy” — insisting he told Galette to stop on several occasions.

This footage going public comes just two months after a video surfaced of Las Vegas police holding Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett at gunpoint, an incident that prompted a public response from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Galette struck a plea deal with prosecutors after his arrest, according to TMZ Sports.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images