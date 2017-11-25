Watch Kentucky Band Form Dollar Bill To Ruthlessly Troll Louisville

The University of Kentucky’s football team might not be any good, but the school’s band is top-notch.
Prior to Saturday’s home game against Louisville, the UK band took an obvious at their in-state rival, whose pay-to-play scheme was at the center of one of the biggest NCAA basketball scandals in recent memory. Check this out:
Well done, Wildcats.
Here’s another look:
Unfortunately for UK, this was the lone highlight on what wound up being a day to forget.
Louisville trounced Kentucky 44-17, thanks largely to quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was sensational when he wasn’t busy fighting.
