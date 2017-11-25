College Football

Watch Kentucky Band Form Dollar Bill To Ruthlessly Troll Louisville

by on Sat, Nov 25, 2017 at 6:32PM
The University of Kentucky’s football team might not be any good, but the school’s band is top-notch.

Prior to Saturday’s home game against Louisville, the UK band took an obvious at their in-state rival, whose pay-to-play scheme was at the center of one of the biggest NCAA basketball scandals in recent memory. Check this out:

Well done, Wildcats.

Here’s another look:

Unfortunately for UK, this was the lone highlight on what wound up being a day to forget.

Louisville trounced Kentucky 44-17, thanks largely to quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was sensational when he wasn’t busy fighting.

