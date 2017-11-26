Watch Kyrie Irving Spin Darren Collison Around, Cause Him To Fall Down

Indiana Pacers guard Darren Collison quickly learned how shifty Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving is with the ball.

As Irving brought the ball up court in the first half of Saturday’s tilt between the two games, he went behind the back, then into a spin move, spinning Collison around and causing him to fall.

Irving proceeded to finish the deal by driving the lane and finishing the layup. As he did so, he got the attention of three Pacers defenders, who did little to stop him.

Here’s the sequence:

Kyrie Irving putting ankles on notice early in Indiana pic.twitter.com/2d9mXUlkHT — Conner Grant (@ConnerGrant5) November 26, 2017

In fairness to Collison, he’s now part of a somewhat large and growing list of players who have been sufficiently deked out by the Celtics guard this season.

