Watch Marcus Mariota Beat Quadruple Coverage With Best Throw Of NFL Season

Marcus Mariota hasn’t exactly had the breakout season many had predicted he would in 2017, but he flashed his potential again Sunday when the Tennessee Titans faced the Indianapolis Colts.

During the first quarter, Mariota dropped back and threw an absolute dime to tight end Delanie Walker to beat quadruple coverage.

Take a look:

What a throw Mariota and Walker. Right over 3 defenders. Great focus by Walker. pic.twitter.com/DUC6Zjivne — Ted Nguyen (@RaidersAnalysis) November 26, 2017

The Oregon product placed the ball perfectly over three defenders and right in front of the oncoming safety.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s player tracking view of the throw:

Mariota and the Titans moved to 7-4 with Sunday’s 20-16 win over the Colts, and now are in prime position to make the AFC playoffs.

If Tennessee hopes to make any noise in the postseason, though, they will need to see a lot more of this Mariota and less of the QB that has thrown six interceptions in his last two games.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports Images