Watch Michael Felger Apologize For ‘Insensitive’ Roy Halladay Comments

Michael Felger is trying to make amends for some troubling remarks.

The co-host of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s popular afternoon show “Felger & Mazz” raised serious eyebrows with his crass comments about Roy Halladay, the former Major League Baseball pitcher who died Tuesday when his plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico.

Felger addressed those comments Thursday afternoon, opening the show with a 2-minute apology to Halladay’s family members, his coworkers and listeners.

“I feel bad about what happened on a lot of levels,” Felger said. “I feel bad about what I said and how I conducted myself. To say it was over the top or insensitive is stating the obvious — that’s really not saying much.”

He continued: “… I could come in and say ‘I apologize if I offended anyone,’ but that’s fake and hollow and everyone hates that, don’t you? … Besides, the only folks that I really would want to extend that to are the loved ones of Halladay. They’re the ones dealing with enough right now not to have to have me come over the top and do what I did (Wednesday). So, sorry doesn’t do that justice as it relates to them, and that one’s going to stick with me for a while, as it relates to them.”

Felger admitted he meant some of what he said about Halladay, who was recorded on video flying dangerously close to the water before his crash, but added his delivery was horrible and insensitive. The longtime radio host also expressed regret for making light of Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s death.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images